Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Downgraded by G.Research to Hold

G.Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DRQ. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Dril-Quip from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dril-Quip from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Gabelli downgraded Dril-Quip from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dril-Quip from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.90.

DRQ stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,847. The company has a market capitalization of $964.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 4,210.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

