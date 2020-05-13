DTF Tax Free Income Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DTF)

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

DTF opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. DTF Tax Free Income has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.

About DTF Tax Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Dividend History for DTF Tax Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

