Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.0192 on Top Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $4.59 million and $207,454.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043179 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.03581729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031610 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001883 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,546,462 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

