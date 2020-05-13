Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $32.63. 72,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $244,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $3,882,942.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,743.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 855,807 shares of company stock worth $26,350,408 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $131,380,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,161,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,673,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 66.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,668,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.