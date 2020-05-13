Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $148-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.50 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.39-0.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.39.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $244,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 29,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $603,189.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,670,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,506,703.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 855,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,350,408 over the last ninety days.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

