Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-643 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $650.11 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.39-0.42 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DT. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.39.

NYSE DT opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,687,209.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $3,882,942.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,743.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 855,807 shares of company stock worth $26,350,408 over the last quarter.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

