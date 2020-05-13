E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC set a €11.90 ($13.84) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.24 ($11.91).

EOAN stock traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €9.24 ($10.74). The stock had a trading volume of 9,705,586 shares. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company’s 50 day moving average is €8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.53.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

