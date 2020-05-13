E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC set a €11.90 ($13.84) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.24 ($11.91).

EOAN stock traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €9.24 ($10.74). The stock had a trading volume of 9,705,586 shares. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company’s 50 day moving average is €8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.53.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

