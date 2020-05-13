E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.20 ($10.70) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.24 ($11.91).

EOAN stock traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €9.24 ($10.74). 9,705,586 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.53. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

