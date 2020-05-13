E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.20 ($10.70) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.24 ($11.91).

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN stock traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €9.24 ($10.74). 9,705,586 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.53. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.