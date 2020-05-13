E.On (FRA:EOAN) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.24 ($11.91).

Shares of FRA EOAN traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €9.24 ($10.74). The company had a trading volume of 9,705,586 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.53. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

