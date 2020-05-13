E.On (FRA:EOAN) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.24 ($11.91).

Shares of FRA EOAN traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €9.24 ($10.74). The company had a trading volume of 9,705,586 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.53. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

