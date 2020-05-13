Eagle Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,216. The company has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.04.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

