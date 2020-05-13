Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $24.55 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.5% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,548 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,503. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,893,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.65. The company has a market cap of $598.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

