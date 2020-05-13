Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

LOW traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.23. 4,282,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,321. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

