eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in eBay by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,105,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,933,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

eBay stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,733,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,770,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.