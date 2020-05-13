Employers Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,615 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 133.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,805 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 49,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 614,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 122,083 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 253,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

CFG stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. 479,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,201,729. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.