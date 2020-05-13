Employers Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,498,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

