Employers Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Employers Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $3,313,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,671.4% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.91. 95,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.486 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.