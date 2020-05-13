Employers Holdings Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,634,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,397,994. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

