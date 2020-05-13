Employers Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 100.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 729.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

BEN traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,969,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,644. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

