Employers Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 100.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 729.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.
BEN traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,969,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,644. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.