Employers Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,570,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,946,000 after purchasing an additional 621,114 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,681,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,681,000 after purchasing an additional 595,314 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 20,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 561,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,412,000 after buying an additional 558,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,569,000 after buying an additional 342,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE traded down $4.24 on Wednesday, reaching $117.15. The stock had a trading volume of 91,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,341. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

