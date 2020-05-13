Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTRG. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ WTRG traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 54,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,304. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.24.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. CWM LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

