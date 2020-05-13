ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Purchased by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. 5,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,163. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

