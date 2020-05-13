Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 12,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,898. The stock has a market cap of $274.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22.

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,956,894.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ethan Allen Interiors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

