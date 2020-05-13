Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $199.27. 9,896,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,244,969. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.52 and a 200 day moving average of $202.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

