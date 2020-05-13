Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $7,181,311,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $594,377,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $381,924,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3,854.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,331,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.48. 125,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.10.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

