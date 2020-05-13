Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 55,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,836. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $164.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

