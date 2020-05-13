Everex (EVX) Price Reaches $0.16

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Everex token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Tidex, HitBTC and Binance. Everex has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $675,314.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.02074368 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00088275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00177001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Tidex, IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Mercatox, HitBTC and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

