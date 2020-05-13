EXMR FDN (EXMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $161,244.61

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $161,244.61 and $8,058.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043117 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $325.00 or 0.03587087 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031608 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011008 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001867 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

