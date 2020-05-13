Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $210.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Exterran has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $183.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 547,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $3,909,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 15,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,683.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,427 shares in the company, valued at $460,286.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXTN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exterran to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

