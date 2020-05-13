EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Announces Earnings Results

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of EZPW stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 102,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.80 million, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. EZCORP has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EZPW. ValuEngine downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti decreased their target price on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

