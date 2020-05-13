Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,548 shares of company stock worth $7,775,503. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,877,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.65. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

