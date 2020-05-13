Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.95 on Wednesday, reaching $204.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,326,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.65. The firm has a market cap of $598.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,548 shares of company stock worth $7,775,503. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.