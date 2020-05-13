Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 62% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $13,521.72 and approximately $121.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 77.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043179 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.03581729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031610 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001883 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

