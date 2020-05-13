Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Issues Earnings Results

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ FATE traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,299. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

