Feathercoin (FTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.46 million and $6,199.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00050916 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 277,545,640 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

