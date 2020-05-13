Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.34 million. Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

FOE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 31,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,146. Ferro has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

