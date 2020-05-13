Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.88 Per Share

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.88 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,714.50 ($22.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,399.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,659.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.94. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 888.40 ($11.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,085 ($40.58). The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FEVR shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,064.58 ($27.16).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

