Financial Survey: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) versus Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of Microsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Microsoft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Tenable shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Microsoft and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft 33.36% 40.37% 15.42% Tenable -26.68% -73.89% -16.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Microsoft and Tenable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft 0 1 33 0 2.97 Tenable 0 3 8 0 2.73

Microsoft currently has a consensus price target of $190.39, suggesting a potential upside of 4.32%. Tenable has a consensus price target of $32.64, suggesting a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Tenable’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than Microsoft.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microsoft and Tenable’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft $125.84 billion 11.00 $39.24 billion $4.75 38.42 Tenable $354.59 million 8.08 -$99.01 million ($0.87) -32.92

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Microsoft has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microsoft beats Tenable on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises. The company's Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform; and enterprise services, including premier support and Microsoft consulting services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provides training and certification to developers and IT professionals. Its More Personal Computing segment offers Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, and MSN display advertising; devices comprising Surface, PC accessories, and other intelligent devices; Xbox hardware and software and services; and Bing and Bing Ads search advertising. It markets its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers; and online and Microsoft retail stores. Microsoft Corporation has collaboration with E.ON, NIIT Technologies Ltd., and CUNA Mutual Group; strategic alliance with Nielsen Holdings plc and PAREXEL International Corp.; and a strategic collaboration with Mastercard Incorporated. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology (IT) assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern IT assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of Things and operational technology assets; and Tenable.sc, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment, as well as Industrial Security. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

