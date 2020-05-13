First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $35.23 million during the quarter.

First Community Bankshares stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $390.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other First Community Bankshares news, President Gary R. Mills acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,500 shares of company stock worth $61,710 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

