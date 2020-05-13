First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Cut to $32.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF remained flat at $$20.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

