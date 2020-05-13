FLETA Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One FLETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. FLETA has a market cap of $3.83 million and $3.78 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLETA has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.02081671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00091132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00177815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00041356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,133,160 tokens. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.