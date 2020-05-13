FlexShopper’s (FPAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) in a report issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $3.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut FlexShopper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

FlexShopper stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.82.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 38,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $46,639.20. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 311,751 shares of company stock worth $536,721. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in FlexShopper by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 75,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

