Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after acquiring an additional 235,571 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 150,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. 787,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

