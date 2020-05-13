Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million.

Fluent stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,063. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

