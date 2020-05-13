Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.21. 245,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.70. Forescout Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other Forescout Technologies news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 6,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $199,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $159,306.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,093.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,421 shares of company stock worth $1,631,699. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSCT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

