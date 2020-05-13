Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $524.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
FBM traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. 59,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Foundation Building Materials has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $22.14.
In other news, VP James R. Carpenter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Foundation Building Materials
Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.
Further Reading: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.