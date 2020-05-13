Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $524.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FBM traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. 59,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Foundation Building Materials has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $22.14.

In other news, VP James R. Carpenter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

