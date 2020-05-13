Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FRA has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.83 ($57.95).

FRA:FRA traded down €0.78 ($0.91) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €36.16 ($42.05). 177,977 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €38.07 and its 200-day moving average is €61.34. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

