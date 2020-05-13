freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($22.21) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. freenet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.99 ($22.08).

Get freenet alerts:

FNTN remained flat at $€16.40 ($19.07) during trading on Tuesday. 207,421 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.31 and a 200-day moving average of €19.10. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.