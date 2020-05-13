Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.20 Per Share

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON FEET opened at GBX 978.38 ($12.87) on Wednesday. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 10.57 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,281.04 ($16.85). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 962.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,067.41.
About Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust
Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.