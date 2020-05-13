FUTURAX Hits Market Capitalization of $4,529.61 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $4,529.61 and $39,035.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00052472 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00349568 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000943 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008982 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003707 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009091 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

