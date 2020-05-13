FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRPL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $689.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.66. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,090.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $2,759,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 596,851 shares in the last quarter. 32.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

